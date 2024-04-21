Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Blind cricket coming to Bathurst for a free, fun, all-inclusive day

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 21 2024 - 4:08pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IF you have never heard of blind cricket, you're not alone, but here is your chance to check it out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.