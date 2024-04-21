Blind cricket coming to Bathurst for a free, fun, all-inclusive day

IF you have never heard of blind cricket, you're not alone, but here is your chance to check it out.
On April 23, Bathurst will host the city's first ever Blind Cricket Community Challenge in conjunction with Social Futures and Blind Sports NSW.
And everyone's invited - and strongly encouraged - to head to Learmonth Park and get involved.
The day will begin at 10am with a free come-and-try session.
This is not only open to anyone with no or low vision, but people without a vision impairment are encouraged to come along too, as they can wear special glasses that replicate having impaired vision.
Former captain of the NSW Blind Cricket Team Scott Jones will be running the event, which he said is a great example of how inclusive sport is.
"Sport is a great vehicle for inclusion as both rules and equipment can be modified. Blind cricket is a great example," he said.
"Blind cricket is just like normal cricket but uses a plastic ball filled with ball bearings, so players can hear it coming and it's bowled underarm.
"Ensuring people with disabilities are included in the community is everyone's job. We are very grateful to the Bathurst community members who are coming along to compete in Bathurst's first ever blind cricket community challenge."
Following a free community barbecue lunch from 12-1pm, the Social Futures staff cricket team - captained by Mr Jones - will take on the Bathurst community leaders team, which will include members from council, the TAFE, Disability Advocates, and police.
Not only will the event create awareness and promote inclusion, but it's expected to be a great community day for all to get involved.
"We would love it if the people of Bathurst came along to watch and cheer on the two sides," Mr Jones said.
