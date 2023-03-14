Western Advocate
Home/National Sport/A-League

Football 4 All is embracing people of all abilities, now they want to expand into winter

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
March 15 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isabel Lewis, Alicia Richards, Liam and Amelia Roberts and Claire Brown,

PEOPLE with a disability will have the opportunity to enjoy soccer in the coming weeks, at Panorama Football Club's all abilities program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.