Football 4 All is embracing people of all abilities, now they want to expand into winter

PEOPLE with a disability will have the opportunity to enjoy soccer in the coming weeks, at Panorama Football Club's all abilities program.
Football 4 All, which launched back in 2022, has returned once again in 2023 and the program has already been held for two weeks.
There's still three weeks left and Panorama president Beau Yates said organisers are hopeful of expanding the program into a winter competition.
"Adam Lawson from Yindyamarra Care has got great plans to try and grow this into a winter format, maybe with the BDF over the coming year, if we can make this work," he said.
"The interest is there, so we're happy to put this on as a club at the moment, in a small program. It's something that could definitely work in a bigger setting."
Yates encouraged anyone interested in joining the program in the next coming weeks to visit Panorama's Facebook page.
"Football for All is back in 2023. It'll run for five weeks and we've already had our second week on Monday," he said.
"If anyone wants to get involved, there's still another three weeks. Just jump onto the Panorama Facebook page and they can let us know if they're still keen.
"We've got all the LiveBetter, Carenne, Vivability, Enhancing Abilities all involved in the program, which has been great."
Yates said the program is a great opportunity for people with a disability to play some football.
"It's about giving kids and people with a disability the chance to play some football on a Monday afternoon, in a casual environment, have some fun and have a kick around," he said.
"We're probably on about the same numbers compared to last year. We've got about 50 registered in the program, which is about the same as last year.
"It's really great to see the amount of people involved and we hope to attract even more."
Yates said the program is "super important" for people with a disability.
"It's super important for kids to have a run around," he said.
"This year, Panorama have given the kids some old jerseys. We gave them out the first week and are wearing them now.
"They're just loving to be a part of something and have a run around with their mates."
The program is held at Morse Park every Monday from 4pm.
Registration can be done online via the PlayFootball website.
Panorama Football Club has also managed to raise $2000 from a barbecue at its Australia Cup fixture on Sunday, which will be donated to the Run4Pepper cause.
The cause is supportive group helping each other with their physical and mental health, all while raising money for a great cause.
