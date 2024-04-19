Adopt nose-in parking and watch the current problems disappear | Letter

I FELT the need to pick up the biro after recent weeks reading about local business-people chatting about the problems with parking and possible solutions.
I truly believe the main problem is the lack of ability of people being handed over from learning-to-drive to being licence holders and that is another story.
I have suggested in this paper in recent years that we switch our parking to nose-in as a way of eliminating the situation we currently put up with of people of limited ability swinging their vehicles out to the centre of the road to line up a reversing situation and so holding up traffic.
Nose-in parking would hasten the parking and should also assist in drivers getting better angles and thus more parking spots (closer together), a possible win-win.
The poor souls with reversing issues will then have to find their way back into traffic in their own time and maybe find a quiet car park to do some needed practice and, in the meantime, our streets would be running more smoothly, I feel sure.
