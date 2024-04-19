Another Central West game confirmed, as Panthers pledge long-term loyalty to Bathurst

PENRITH Panthers will play a second game in the Central West in 2025, as the club confirms its desire to make Bathurst its second home until the end of time.
Speaking to ACM, Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher confirmed the rumours that Mudgee will host a game in 2025.
That match in Mudgee will compliment another game in Bathurst.
And while the Panthers' current deal with Bathurst Regional Council to play one game a year in Bathurst expires in 2028, Fletcher said he's more than happy for that partnership to continue forever.
"We've got no intentions of terminating [the deal]," he said.
"Naturally, it's up to council. We'll talk to them later this year and see how they're situated.
"We'll get our stadium rebuilt in the next two years and, if council is interested, we could [extend the contract] out to the 2030s.
"We've got no reason not to be here forever, really."
Fletcher said the game in Mudgee will be a one-off, as the Panthers look for alternative venues due to the $309 million upgrade to Penrith Stadium that will take place in 2025.
"We are taking a game to Mudgee next year," he said.
"We'll play eight games at CommBank. We're going to Vegas. It hasn't been announced, but I'm sure we are.
"We'll take one to Bathurst as well, early in the year, and in August we'll go to Mudgee."
Fletcher confirmed another Panthers home game will be against the Brisbane Broncos in the Magic Round, which will be the opening fixture of eight that will all be played at Lang Park.
Born and raised in Coonamble, in the far north of Western Division, Fletcher believes his club has a responsibility to country rugby league.
"We've got a duty to do something for rugby league in the bush," he said.
"I came from Coonamble, so I've got a strong opinion that we've got to come out here.
"I think we're doing more than anyone else is doing and the players like doing it as well, which is really important."
Panthers have played one game in Bathurst every year since 2014, except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Panthers will play Wests Tigers at Carrington Park on Saturday, April 20.
It's a re-match of last year's game, which produced a major upset with Tigers snaring a 12-8 win in wet conditions.
Tickets are no longer available for Saturday's match, after Bathurst Regional Council announced a sell-out on Thursday, April 18.
It's the first time the match has been officially sold out.
