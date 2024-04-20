Sportman's Lunch with Penrith players? Panthers Bathurst was the place to be

HAVE you ever wanted to have lunch with the stars of the Penrith Panthers NRL team?
Well, the Sportsman's Lunch at Panthers Bathurst was the place to do just that on Friday, April 19.
Members from the popular team attended the event, where Nathan Cleary and Liam Henry were guest speakers on the day.
They were also present for on-stage Q&A sessions alongside Panthers coach, Ivan Cleary, where the crowd gained important insights into the upcoming season.
Adding to the excitement, there was signed Panthers merchandise up for grabs, and attendees even had the opportunity to get up close and personal with the NRL Premiership Trophy.
Hundreds of people piled into the function room at Panthers to attend the event, where they were able to enjoy a meal and great company, with even better entertainment.
The event was held ahead of the Penrith Panthers game against West Tigers, which will be played at Carrington Park on Saturday, April 20.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the action. Did we manage to get a photo of anyone you know?
