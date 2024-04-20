A call for nose-in parking and a roundabout solution ... this week's letters to the editor

I FELT the need to pick up the biro after recent weeks reading about local business-people chatting about the problems with parking and possible solutions.
I truly believe the main problem is the lack of ability of people being handed over from learning-to-drive to being licence holders and that is another story.
I have suggested in this paper in recent years that we switch our parking to nose-in as a way of eliminating the situation we currently put up with of people of limited ability swinging their vehicles out to the centre of the road to line up a reversing situation and so holding up traffic.
Nose-in parking would hasten the parking and should also assist in drivers getting better angles and thus more parking spots (closer together), a possible win-win.
The poor souls with reversing issues will then have to find their way back into traffic in their own time and maybe find a quiet car park to do some needed practice and, in the meantime, our streets would be running more smoothly, I feel sure.
I TOTALLY agree with the comments made in regard to the current behaviour of some drivers using the roundabouts in Bathurst in disregarding the regulations.
There is a simple solution: install speed cameras at each roundabout, picking up any driver not obeying the rules.
For example, speeding up on approach instead of slowing down will attract a large fine and points for dangerous driving.
A few such fines should alter this behaviour and lead to a sensible conclusion at a minimum cost to taxpayers.
WE just wanted to say what a great event the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show was; we spent many hours on both Saturday and Sunday at the show, and we are sure the Show Committee have put in many hundreds of working hours for the show to be such a spectacle.
The weather was fantastic; the exhibitors had great displays, and the events were amazing, along with the animal farm hosted by one of the local schools.
The crowds were large and happy.
This was a great event for Bathurst in testing economic times, bringing the community together.
Congratulations to all involved.
HARRY Bestwick is a renowned bush poet who was born in Perthville and worked on the family farm, gaining a real work ethic in the cauliflower paddock, driving tractors, ploughing and spending the school holidays in the shearing shed.
Since retirement, he has devoted much of his time to travel and writing bush poetry, which he recites at festivals, camps and caravan sites from Victoria up the eastern seaboard to western Queensland around Barcaldine, Longreach and Winton.
He likes to make people laugh with humorous bush poems around grey nomad campfires.
He considers just hearing people laugh a great achievement.
Harry has no idea how many poems he has written, many being solely for his friends, but the number is probably in the hundreds.
For years, his followers have suggested that he puts pen to paper to write his own book of bush poetry.
Now he has finally published what will probably be the first of several to come.
His bush poetry book will be launched by Councillor Margaret Hogan in Perthville Hall during a bush poetry evening.
This is the official launch and as such is a world first for Perthville!
The bush poetry book launch and bush poetry evening will be held in Perthville Hall on Friday, April 26 at 7pm.
