Amid criticism, councillors push ahead with plans to shake up CBD parking

COUNCILLORS were told that introducing 60-degree angle parking in parts of the central business district would only lead to "further confusion" for motorists, but it wasn't a convincing argument.
Instead, they voted unanimously on April 17, 2024 to move forward with a proposal to introduce lined parking in three priority blocks of the CBD, at the same time changing the angle from 45 degrees to 60.
Now, the proposal will be considered by Bathurst council's traffic committee at its next meeting in May, and if the recommendation put to them is accepted, it could be adopted later that month.
Work could commence soon after, thanks to a total contribution of $21,000 from members of the Bathurst business community, including Peter Rogers, Graeme Burke and Tony Gullifer.
The roll-out would include: Keppel Street between Seymour and Bentinck streets; Russell Street between Bentinck and William streets; and Howick Street between William and George streets.
However, the number of spaces that will be created is up in the air.
The proposal said there would be 43 additional spaces created by changing the angle and painting lines.
Councillor Marg Hogan, though, asked for the traffic committee to consider creating more accessible parking spaces, something deputy mayor Ben Fry agreed with.
"Forty-three additional car spaces for the general public, I would like to think you'd get one or two extra accessible car spaces out of that if we were to be equitable," he said.
Director of Engineering Services Darren Sturgiss said this could be considered, however, he noted that accessible parking spaces require additional infrastructure that wasn't built into the costings for the project.
"Council would need to consider funding portions for that, too, albeit minor, but it is something to give consideration," he said.
While councillors were enthusiastic about changing parking arrangements, they were warned against introducing the measures at a public forum that night.
Stuart Driver, who has previously run as a candidate for Bathurst council, said having areas of 60-degree angle parking would "add further confusion to what is already a confusing parking arrangement for our CBD".
"This comes down to a matter of consistency, and consistency is common sense," he said.
"Sure, I have immense time for Peter Rogers, but changing some of the city to 60 degrees will not find 43 more spaces. It will simply add to confusion.
"Forty-five-degree reverse angle parking is an international standard. It is an international standard because it works, but, of course, things only work properly if you use them properly."
Mr Driver called on council to retain the 45-degree angle, introduce lines in areas of concern, and embark on an advertising campaign to educate people on how to park correctly.
"This will be simpler, cheaper, and more effective," he said.
Despite his comments, none of the councillors advocated for keeping the 45-degree angle on the three priority blocks.
A number of business owners have also welcomed the 60-degree angle parking plan, saying the extra spaces it would create would make it easier for customers to access their premises.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.