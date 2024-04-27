Lithgow's littlest author introduces us to Sally the fox

A BEDTIME ritual led Lithgow's Ruby Hutchinson to become a first-time author at nine years old.
Sally's Magical Quest was the result of a regular activity between Ruby and her mother, Sally, after whom the main character is named.
"We used to write a sentence every night when I was littler and my mum turned it into a book," Ruby said.
"I started it when I was four."
Ruby's vivid imagination takes the reader on an adventure with Sally the fox to find the creature who can help her after she finds herself under the grip of a magic spell.
"A person turned into a fox and she went on a quest to find the magical unicorn to get a potion to turn back into a human," Ruby said.
"She fell into the blueberry bush, and the blueberry bush had magical powers.
"She dreamt about a fox when she went to bed and then she turned into one in the morning."
Ruby said she is amazed to see her book ready for everybody to read and she is a proud author.
"It's exciting and cool," she said.
Children in the Lithgow community shared in Sally the fox's quest when Ruby read the book during storytime at Lithgow Library on Wednesday, April 17.
It was the first time Ruby had shared her story with the public, but she enjoyed the experience.
"I felt a bit nervous, but proud," she said.
Sally's Magical Quest is available for purchase from Kiss Designs in Lithgow.
