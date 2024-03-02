Having technological troubles? Free connections program 'here to help'

SOFALA resident Trevor Hickey had never owned a smart phone before. Why? Because he was never sure what type to buy or how to use it. But, that all changed recently.
And that's because of the new council initiative at the Bathurst Library, the Connecting Seniors Program, which is designed to support seniors in the technological age.
With the help of trained young people, sessions will be offered at the library every Thursday afternoon, offering free one-on-one, personalised technological support for senior citizens.
As well as older residents being able to have their tech queries answered, the young people hired by the company Younster.Co, are able to develop their teaching and communication skills.
This results in the development of positive intergenerational connections.
And, according to Mr Hickey, with the help of the program, he has felt more connected than ever before.
After seeing the advertisement attached to his council rates notice, Mr Hickey headed to the Bathurst library to seek advice on purchasing a mobile phone.
After consulting with a youngster there, he made the leap to a smart device.
"This is the first touch screen that I've had, I've had little old funny ones before, and I decided that it's time to learn," he said.
"I probably would not have bought a new phone if these people weren't here to help me out, because I just did not know enough."
Since his first session at the Connecting Seniors Program, he has travelled 40 minutes back to Bathurst every week to learn more and more about his new phone.
"I've learnt how to switch it on," he said.
"I've learnt how to take photos now ... and I know how to call."
And being able to teach these important skills is something that young person, Jorja Dickie, said she is finding invaluable, especially considering the learning she is doing along the way.
"I'm definitely not an expert," she said.
"But, I'm nineteen ... so I've grown up with technology as it's gotten bigger and bigger so I definitely understand to a certain point and then I can help people.
"And you don't realise how hard it is for some people until you realise that they've never had this technology before."
The new Connecting Seniors Program goes hand-in-hand with the group program run at the library, the Computer Coffee Club sessions.
These sessions are run monthly to help anybody who is willing to learn.
The workshops focus on providing the necessary tools on avoiding scams, tips to help keep in touch with family and top tricks to feeling confident on smart devices.
The coffee club, as well as connecting seniors, can help with anything from quick fixes and small troubleshooting, through to more generalised information and broader knowledge.
And they both welcome any new faces or returning members.
To find out more about the events, contact the Bathurst Library on 6333 6281.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.