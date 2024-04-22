Man to face court following police pursuit, alleged dangerous driving

THE driver of a car involved in a police pursuit in the city's west will face court on April 23, 2024 on a number of charges related to alleged dangerous driving.
A NSW Police Media representative said officers from Chifley Traffic and Highway Patrol attempted to stop the car just before 1pm on April 22, as it was wanted for alleged dangerous driving incidents over the past fortnight.
When the driver - a 25-year-old man - failed to stop, a police pursuit began along Suttor Street in West Bathurst.
Police say they stopped the pursuit due to safety concerns and, a short time later, the driver crashed into a concrete barrier on Bradwardine Road.
There were no reports of anyone being injured.
The driver was arrested at the scene and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was questioned by police.
Police allege the man only held a learner's driving permit.
The driver was charged with police pursuit - not stop, drive dangerously, and learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester.
The man was refused bail and will appear in Bathurst Local Court on April 23.
