Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Helicopter lands opposite jail, prisoner treated for face and chest injuries

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 24 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN inmate at Bathurst Correctional Centre has been taken to hospital with face and chest injuries after an altercation with another prisoner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.