Helicopter lands opposite jail, prisoner treated for face and chest injuries

AN inmate at Bathurst Correctional Centre has been taken to hospital with face and chest injuries after an altercation with another prisoner.
Emergency services attended the jail after the incident between two inmates on April 24, 2024, according to Corrective Services NSW.
The incident happened at around noon and resulted in one of the inmates requiring medical attention.
A Corrective Services NSW Media representative said the inmate suffered injuries to his face and chest.
The Western Advocate does not have any information on whether any weapons were involved or what happened in the lead-up to the attack.
Police, NSW Ambulance crews and a Toll helicopter all attended the scene, congregating across the road from the jail, between the sports stadium and dog park.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to hospital with what Corrective Services NSW said were non-life threatening injuries.
It is uncertain if he was taken by road or helicopter.
Corrective Services NSW says it will investigate the incident and the NSW Police Force has been notified.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.