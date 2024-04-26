Walk the red carpet and get ready to make a bid in support of Lifeline

YOU'LL be treated to a red carpet arrival, eat delicious food, sip on mulled wine, and perhaps even walk away with an exciting prize.
And, the best part of this night out? It's all in the name of charity.
Lifeline Central West and Café on Corporation will host a joint fundraiser at Bathurst Showground on May 1, 2024 as a way to raise money for the vital work the mental health organisation does in the community.
Chief executive officer Stephanie Robinson said fundraising is not something the local Lifeline team does a lot of, but there's a growing need for it.
"We don't do many actual fundraisers ourselves," she said.
"The book fair's really the only fundraising that we as our own Lifeline centre do, but there's been a real increase in demand for our services, and we certainly aren't funded for all of services that we do in our communities, so we rely on our own fundraising efforts."
The team came up with the idea of an auction night as a fun way to lead into the Lifeline Book Fair.
The event will start at 5pm at the showground, with people able to enter the venue on a red carpet.
Inside, they'll be treated to a selection of finger food prepared by Café on Corporation, and which can be paired with bubbles and mulled wine.
Attendees will get an exclusive look at the titles that are part of the Lifeline Book Fair and can purchase them before the book fair opens to the general public on Thursday, May 2.
If the books don't take your fancy, perhaps one of the items up for auction at the event will.
Ms Robinson said the list of auction items includes gifts from Gorgeousness and Reckless Brewing, a tree from Stratford Trees, and a voucher to use at Churches Nursery.
Lifeline Central West would love to expand the auction if any businesses have items they wish to donate.
There will also be lucky door prizes.
The night is a ticketed event, with tickets able to be purchased from the Lifeline Central West office in Howick Street or from Café on Corporation.
Tickets cost $50 per person and are tax deductible.
"It might be a good, fun thing to encourage your workplace to come to," Ms Robinson said.
