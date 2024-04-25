Photos | Thousands line the street to witness Bathurst's Anzac Day parade

THOUSANDS of people lined the streets on Thursday, April 25, to witness the Anzac Day parade through the Bathurst CBD.
In what is an annual tradition on Anzac Day right across Australia current and past servicemen and women - as well as their relatives - school students and musicians all marched in the Bathurst parade.
The parade begun at the Bathurst RSL Club and concluded at the Carillon War Memorial in Kings Parade, before the service commenced at 10.30am.
A service was then held at the Carillon, led by former Bathurst RSL Sub Branch president David Mills, with speakers including Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings, sub branch chaplain Richard Hurford and Bathurst youth mayor Jasmyn Nankervis.
Western Advocate journalist Bradley Jurd was out taking photos during the Anzac Day parade.
Did we capture a picture of you?
