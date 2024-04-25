Youth mayor's telling reminder of courage and bravery of original Anzacs

BATHURST youth mayor Jasmyn Nankervis has given a telling reminder about the courage, bravery and spirit of the original Anzacs.
Ms Nankervis, who was elected as the youth mayor late last year, spoke at Bathurst's Anzac Day ceremony at Kings Parade on Thursday, April 25, where she spoke about the original men that fought at Gallipoli during World War One.
But she also paid tribute to all servicemen and women that have defended Australia.
"Although Anzac Day is a day that commemorates the landing of 16,000 Australian and New Zealand soldiers on the shore of the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915," she said.
"But today we recognise and remember all of those who served and continue to serve, so that we can have the freedoms that we have today.
"The Anzacs led by example. They showed great courage when landing on unknown soils, their endurance to push on even when there seemed to be no hope.
"Relying on one another, going through the ups and downs."
DURING her speech, Ms Nankervis shared a conversation she had with her grandmother when she was in year 12
Her grandmother thought it was "amazing" how a young woman could go so far in her schooling and have the opportunity for higher education.
"I was taken a bit taken back because I thought it was normal," she said.
"But when she was my age, higher education was just not an option.
"This story is similar to many others across Australia, as the men left to protect their homeland, the majority of women stayed behind to look after their families, run businesses and take care of the stick."
Because of the many people heading off to war, she said women picked up jobs that they wouldn't have done at the time.
She also said the children grew up a lot quicker.
"As grown ups roles changed, so did the children's. They became adults overnight," she said.
She said she was blown away by the age of some of the people that served during World War One.
"The youngest Anzac known to have serviced was James Charles Martin, who was 14 when he enlisted," she said.
"I couldn't imagine going to an unknown place without family or friends, where every day is filled with uncertainty."
