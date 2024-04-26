Western Advocate
Bleak budget: big-name projects abandoned as council tightens its belt

By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated April 26 2024 - 12:46pm, first published 12:00pm
INCREASES to fees and charges are on the horizon, while some big-name projects are set to be put on hold in Bathurst council's budget for the 2024-25 financial year.

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

