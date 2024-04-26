Bleak budget: big-name projects abandoned as council tightens its belt

INCREASES to fees and charges are on the horizon, while some big-name projects are set to be put on hold in Bathurst council's budget for the 2024-25 financial year.
Ratepayers made it clear in late 2023 that they did not want to be hit with a substantial rate rise, and the majority councillors voted in support of their wishes to end the special rate variation (SRV) process.
Now, the draft budget shows that decision has come at a cost.
The draft budget for 2024-25 has been prepared and, while it is balanced, the only way for the council to do that was to reduce spending.
As a result, some key projects and initiatives have been excluded.
"Council has made tough decisions in light of the cost pressures and long-term cost-shifting on the budget, and while this may not be popular it is the financially responsible path to follow," mayor Jess Jennings said.
"You can't spend money you don't have."
The draft budget is focused on maintenance and renewal of council's existing assets.
One of the long-term projects put on hold is the upgrade of the Hereford Street corridor.
The road continues to be a pinch-point at peak times of the day.
A preliminary design was completed in 2021 and, at the time, the proposed works were estimated to cost $25 million, not including land acquisition, utility relocation, and additional design costs.
Parks and recreation services have also taken a big hit in the 2024-25 budget.
Stage two works for an upgrade to the Adventure Playground, further upgrades to Centennial Park, and the Carrington Park grandstand project are all set to go unfunded.
Fees and charges are also poised to increase, which Cr Jennings said follows a review of other councils in NSW.
"Our council has gone out and done a peer review of various fees and charges and has found in quite a few instances that we're undercharging or, in some cases, not charging," he told the Western Advocate.
Council will consider a report at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, May 1, which recommends that the draft budget, as well as other related draft documents, be placed on exhibition for community feedback.
Should the council resolve to place the documents on exhibition, the submission period will open on May 4 and run for 28 days.
A report to adopt the final budget will be presented to the June council meeting.
That report will take into consideration the feedback received during the exhibition period.
