Inmates in wing of Bathurst Jail isolated for 24 hours, Corrective Services confirms

INMATES in one wing of Bathurst Correctional Centre were isolated for 24 hours this week, it has been confirmed.
The Western Advocate contacted Corrective Services NSW after being made aware of concerns in the community that there had been a communicable disease outbreak at the jail.
A Corrective Services spokesman said, in a response provided to the Advocate, that the "health, safety and wellbeing of those in our care is of the utmost priority for Corrective Services NSW and we follow the expert advice of our healthcare provider Justice Health NSW to ensure appropriate care for inmates".
The spokesman said that, on Monday, April 22, a "communicable disease was detected involving two inmates".
"As a precaution and based on Justice Health advice, inmates in one accommodation wing were isolated for 24 hours," the spokesman said.
