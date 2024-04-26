Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Inmates in wing of Bathurst Jail isolated for 24 hours, Corrective Services confirms

Updated April 26 2024 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Correctional Centre. File picture.
Bathurst Correctional Centre. File picture.

INMATES in one wing of Bathurst Correctional Centre were isolated for 24 hours this week, it has been confirmed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.