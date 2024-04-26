It was a chilly start in Bathurst today. Here's how far the mercury dropped

WEATHERZONE was forecasting the coldest start to a day in almost six months and that well and truly came to fruition.
On Friday, April 26, the mercury dropped down to a chilly -0.2 around 7am, at Weatherzone's official weather station at the Bathurst Airport.
And when going off what the temperature actually feels like, it plummeted to an even colder -2.5 degrees at 5.50am.
Bathurst hasn't had such a low overnight minimum since October, when the mercury dropped down to 1.2 on the 26th of that month.
Weatherzone meteorologist Aline Ribeilo told the Western Advocate on Wednesday, April 24, that the colder weather comes as a cold front makes its way over the Central West region.
"We have a cold front and a cool air mass, combined with clear skies, the temperatures can drop quickly overnight," she said.
"So it's common at this time of the year for this to happen."
A low of two degrees is expect on Saturday, April 27, but the overnight minimums are expected to be slightly warmer in the days to follow including four on Sunday, six on Monday and seven on Tuesday.
The temperature is expected to reach a high of 20 on Saturday, 21 on Sunday and Monday and 19 on Tuesday.
