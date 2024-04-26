Western Advocatesport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League
Photo

Panorama FC's Australia Cup run is over, but they went down fighting

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated April 26 2024 - 11:41am, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PANORAMA FC's run in the Australia Cup is officially over, but they went down fighting until the very last whistle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

More from sports
'Come out firing': Tigers light fuse in bid to break five-year drought
Orange Tigers clash with Bathurst Bushrangers. Picture by Chasing Tigers
Players had some choice words for their opponents.
Dominic Unwin

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.