'Come out firing': Tigers light fuse in bid to break five-year drought

It's been five long years since Orange Tigers tier one men's side has tasted victory against Bathurst Bushrangers.
It's a stat they say has to change if the Tigers are to seriously make a dent in the 2024 AFL Central West premiership.
The yellow and black finished third in 2023, their season ended by their opponents on Saturday (April 27) at George Park 2.
Tigers skipper Taidgh Ryan said the team had put themselves in the best possible position to steal a win against Bushies at their home ground.
"The boys are feeling confident and ready for round one," he said.
"We've put in the work during the preseason and are excited to kick off the season with a strong performance.
"The past doesn't dictate the present. While it's been five years since the Tigers beat the Bushies, every game is a new opportunity.
"We're focused on our preparation and strategy for this weekend's game, and confident we will come out swinging at their home ground for round one."
Logan Crimp is the only tier one player who has tasted success against Bushrangers said the time had come to set the record straight.
"The feeling around the club and the team has been the best it's been in years, if not the best since I joined the club back in 2014," he said.
"As a rivalry game, you never want to lose to the Bushies so it's definitely time to get another win over them.
"I've been a part of a lot of big wins over the Bushies but also a lot of heartbreaking losses so to come out firing in our first game of the season would be huge for the confidence and really set the tone for the rest of the season."
The women's side also kick off their campaign against the same opposition and while their three-year drought isn't quite as long, captain Amy Murphy said the team was ready to be a premiership force.
"It's our time and our year to take the wins," she said.
"We have the players, we have the culture, and we have the right attitude amongst the squad. It's always a good hard game of footy against the Bushies and much respect goes out to them and how they play.
"However this Saturday I'm hopeful Orange Tigers will be that bit better to steal the victory.
"We came close last year to beating them and it wasn't enough.
"So after three long years...Saturday will be the day."
