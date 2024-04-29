Prisoner taken to hospital after altercation at the jail, second in one week

A BATHURST prisoner has been taken to hospital following an altercation with other inmates.
The incident occurred at Bathurst Correctional Centre on April 28, 2024, between the 28-year-old inmate and five other prisoners.
A Corrective Services NSW spokesperson said corrections staff intervened to stop the incident, before taking the injured man to the jail's health clinic for assessment.
He was then transported to hospital for further treatment, but the Advocate was unable to confirm what hospital he was taken to.
Community Services NSW and NSW Police are investigating the incident, which is the second altercation to occur at the Bathurst Jail in one week.
On April 24, 2024, emergency services attended the jail after the incident between two inmates, resulting in one being taken to hospital with face and chest injuries.
On this occasion, police, ambulance crews and a Toll helicopter all attended the scene, congregating across the road from the jail, between the sports stadium and dog park.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to hospital with what Corrective Services NSW said were non-life threatening injuries.
