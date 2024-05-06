Considering its options: Will the council part with the old pound building?

THE former Bathurst pound building has been vacant for less than six months, but already Bathurst council is receiving unsolicited proposals to put it to another use.
The Lloyds Road site, which also has frontage to Vale Road, became vacant in mid December, 2023 when the last of the pound's animals were relocated to the new Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre site in Kelso.
It's a substantial parcel of land - two hectares in size - and is as zoned industrial.
There are currently several structures on the site, including the building that housed impounded animals.
Acting general manager Neil Southorn said the council hasn't made a decision about the future of the site, but is considering its options.
Those options include the potential lease or sale of the site, which has received interest from developers.
"Council is currently assessing its land and property portfolio and reviewing what assets may be appropriate for sale," Mr Southorn said.
"Council has had enquiries regarding the pound site and is considering its options as to whether to maintain or dispose of the asset."
The council has not revealed what potential challenges there could be to redevelop the site, however, it was widely documented that it was no longer a suitable option for the pound.
The pound operated from that site for more than 20 years, but in 2017 the council signalled its intentions to build a new facility with a $2.5 million budget allocation.
One of the reasons cited at the time was that the site did not meet the latest animal welfare standards, in addition to its capacity being too small for Bathurst's needs.
"The NSW government is soon to introduce new standards for council pounds known as the Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines for Cats and Dogs in Council Pounds and Animal Shelters," then mayor Graeme Hanger said.
"The current facility will not meet the new standards and cannot be retrofitted without substantial expansion to the footprint and at considerable cost."
It took until December, 2020 for an appropriate development application (DA) to be approved for a site in Hampton Park Road, Kelso.
A tender for the construction of the new pound was then awarded in 2021 and, following delays, BARC officially opened in late 2023.
