Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Opinion | Why the new Astley Cup points system is a whole lot fairer

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 6 2024 - 5:27pm, first published 5:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR the next two years at least, the Astley Cup will do away with decades of tradition in an attempt for a fairer points system.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.