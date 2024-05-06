Opinion | Why the new Astley Cup points system is a whole lot fairer

FOR the next two years at least, the Astley Cup will do away with decades of tradition in an attempt for a fairer points system.
It's a big change, especially for the traditionalists that are happy to keep the status quo, all for the sake of "that's the way we do things".
And let's be honest, the previous points system is extremely convoluted.
Sure, I understand how it works, but that's because I've been covering the Astley Cup for almost a decade.
But for a year 7 or 8 students competing in the Astley Cup for the first time - or even parents or community members - it's actually quite hard to follow.
Even the year 12 students aren't necessarily on top of it.
The new point system - which should be noted is only on a trial basis for this year and next - is easily accessible.
You get two points for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss.
Basic. Simple. Easy to understand.
It beats that old point system where the result in a game is worked out on a percentage of 100.
It also addresses the issue that plagued a number of low-scoring sports, such as soccer or hockey.
A 2-0 win in those sports is a solid win, but it's not a flogging by any means.
But when working out the points for that, you have to give a goal to each team because you obviously can't figure out a percentage when dividing by zero.
It works out at a 67-33 split.
That's a big swing of points.
And, for example, say there's a close game in the rugby league and it finishes up 24-20, that's a point split of 55-45, a closer split of points.
The old points system weighs unfairly towards low scoring sports and when three of the eight Astley Cup sports are traditionally low scorers, the outcome of them tends to be crucial in deciding a round.
It also makes sports like basketball and netball redundant, as they're sports that are typically high scoring and back and forth, making winning score lines usually - but not always - quite narrow.
Take the Bathurst-Dubbo basketball match last year.
It was a thriller that went down to the final buzzer, with Bathurst winning 70-69.
But what happened when it came to splitting the points?
50-50.
What was the point of winning then?
The new points system is fresh and exciting and will change up the whole dynamic of the Astley Cup for the better.
And now teams will be properly, consistently and fairly rewarded for winning their respective sport.
I hope that they stick with it beyond the two-year trial period.
