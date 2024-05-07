Hefty price tag expected for stunning, historic Russell Street home for sale

DEEMED to be in the top five homes in Bathurst by listing agents, a 100-year old, exceedingly beautiful Russell Street home is on the market.
Built in the early 1920s, 'Teruru' was the first home in Bathurst to have a flushing toilet, and was commissioned to be built for the first vice chancellor of the Bathurst Teacher's College - now Charles Sturt University.
The spectacular two-storey home is 530-square metres of deep heritage, delicately wrapped with a modern bow, sitting on 2596-sqm of beautifully established gardens.
And for listing agents Leanne Hurley and James Thompson, it's an honour to be passing on such a beautiful, historic home to its new family.
"It's been a lot of work and we're very lucky," Ms Hurley said.
Though no price guide has been listed, the Western Advocate covered the top 10 residential sales in 2023.
This ranged from $1.2 million for a four-bedroom home on an 842-square-metre block in Marsden Heights Estate, to the sale of the well-known 'Blair Athol' home in Keppel Street, which sold for over $4 million.
Given this price range, it's expected that the beautiful property will fetch a hefty price.
Mr Thompson said while there has been some genuine local interest, they expect the sale will attract a Sydney buyer.
But, regardless of where they've come from, everyone who has walked through the doors of 383 Russell Street, has had the same reaction: 'Wow'.
"It would be one of the top five properties in Bathurst, based on location, size [of the home], size of land and the stature of it," Mr Thompson said.
"We have not had a negative comment."
Built 100 years ago, the inside of the house has been beautifully upgraded, giving the home a modern feel while still incorporating original features.
With a kitchen so new the oven still has the manual inside, to the original axminster carpet in the drawing room/lounge room, this house is moving forward in time while honouring its heritage.
Featuring five bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a fully self-contained one-bedroom flat downstairs with a kitchen, billiard room and access to the garage, there's plenty of room for the whole family.
And with north facing views over the Macquarie River from the sunroom, it sets a beautiful scene for morning or afternoon tea.
Anyone interested in securing 'Teruru' as their new home, is encouraged to contact the agents or check out the home for themselves at the next open house on Saturday, May 11, from 1-1.30pm.
