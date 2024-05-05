Western Advocate
Reparations called for as Bathurst pauses to reflect on its dark past

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated May 5 2024 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
THE rain created an atmosphere that matched the sombre tone of Bathurst's Proclamation Day commemoration ceremony on May 5, where a light was shone on the dark origins of the city.

Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

