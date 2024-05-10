A Lego lovers' paradise: Pictures from the Playwell event at Panthers

PLANES, trains and automobiles, and everything in between - that is what could be seen at the Bathurst Brick Show by Playwell Events.
On Sunday, April 28, hundreds of people made their way through the doors of Panthers Bathurst to take in all the sights and sounds of the Lego exhibition.
Some of the more popular displays on the day were that of the Millennium Falcon from the Star Wars franchise, as well as the two-metre Titanic, which was made up of more than 25,000 Lego bricks.
Attendees also had the opportunity to purchase rare Lego collectables, including characters from Harry Potter and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The event was organised and run by Graham Draper, who built 90 per cent of the exhibitions on display.
"They've been built over the last six or seven years. Once I build something I never pull it apart, so this is probably about 50 per cent of my collection that I take on the road to shows with me," he said.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the smiling faces enjoying the exhibitions.
Is there anybody that you recognise in the gallery above?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.