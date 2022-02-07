Abercrombie House to limit February opening hours for restorative works

news, local-news,

With February historically the quietest time of the year for tourism, Abercrombie House has recommenced works to renovate the venue which will, as a result, operate at limited times throughout the month. Abercrombie House will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout February, with the venue to undergo assorted interior and exterior works to enhance the venue's presentability to visitors. READ ALSO: Bathurst's Kelly Godfrey has big plans for The Luxury Event Co "Certain types of work require a great deal of equipment, materials and hardware out in the open, which makes it difficult when members of the public are visiting," Abercrombie House owner Christopher Morgan said. "So considering how quiet February generally is, we decided it was a perfect opportunity to finish off renovation projects we commenced during the first lockdown in 2020." One of the projects involves new carpeting, which Mr Morgan said was made possible through a $10,000 Destination NSW grant the venue received from the state government last year. READ ALSO: Give them a hand: Bathurst Courthouse clock on display once more "We've used this grant to re-carpet the entire central core of the house, and it's nearly finished, but the staircases have required overlocking of the carpet runners, which slowed works down a bit," he said. "The cedar wood on the stairs will also be re-polished, which is another job we can only do with less face-to-face visitor periods." Mr Morgan said the works will also involve a series of little projects to reinstate objects missing from display for several years. "There's a constant maintenance cycle involved when dealing with such a historic venue; it's never-ending," he said. READ ALSO: Bathurst's Talisa Smith nominated for 2022 7News Young Achiever Award "The general maintenance of the exterior is required in 15-yearm cycles to ensure it stands the test of time, and we're about to got through that process again this year. "We'll be gradually reinstating the exterior's original colour scheme throughout the year, and it'll be the first time anyone alive will have seen the house in its Victorian-era colours." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/361d5186-e3e3-465d-914c-770d639745c3.JPG/r0_236_4604_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg