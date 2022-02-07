news, local-news,

In close consultation with his elders, Wiradyuri artist Birrunga Wiradyuri has spearheaded a project to commission a mural for Bathurst Post Office honouring First Nations creationism. The 17-metre by seven-metre mural was painted by Birrunga and two First Nations artists, Kane Brunjes and Stevie O'Chin, he mentors through the Birrunga Gallery's three-year Cultural Creative Residential program. READ ALSO: Bathurst Winter Festival illumination adds work by Birrunga Wiradyuri Birrunga said the mural's origins originated in the creation story of the blue banded bee as was told by his elders. "In close consultation with Aunt Wirribee, Uncle Mallyan, Uncle Yanha and Uncle Dinawan, the story of the bee became an artwork that evolved as we delved deeper into the storytelling process," he said. "There's lots to draw from the mural; our mountains, our rivers, our plans, our diamond; in some regards, it's a work reflecting the cycle of life, but I have to sit with my elders to discuss the work further, as there's still plenty to uncover." READ ALSO: Bathurst Regional Council has added fully electric Hyundai Kona The work was put together throughout January inside the City Hall at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. Birrunga said he feels grateful to have received so many positive messages regarding the artwork, as is buoyed to see members of the community draw their own meaning from it. "I've had a number of comments that the bee representations in the artwork look like Daleks from Doctor Who, which I just love," he said. "It's a real privilege to get this artwork commissioned in the CBD. I love Bathurst, and this is the first time traditional Wiradyuri art has been displayed in such grandeur in town. It's quite heart-warming." READ ALSO: Bathurst CBD shop count shows more than 10 per cent of stores are vacant Mayor Robert Taylor said the ambitious mural project marks a significant moment for Bathurst. "Public art is all about storytelling and connection to place," Mr Taylor said. "This mural tells an important creation story, highlights the role native bees play in the environment, and celebrates the diverse cultural heritage of our community." Council received $767,884 grant funding under the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program to test and pilot new and innovative ideas for streets as safe, shared public spaces. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

