The Bathurst Showground's board of management has honoured one of its longest serving members David McKibbin. Departing land manager administrator Andrew Fletcher said Mr McKibbin's service to the showground would be honoured by naming a section of road after him -the David McKibbin Drive. "Many of the pavilions and streets are named after those who have contributed substantial service to the Bathurst Showground," he said. "Part of the recently completed works created a large public use area outside the Beau Brown, Trevitt and Howard Pavilions. This area will now be known as David McKibbin Drive." READ MORE: Mr McKibbin first became involved with the Royal Bathurst Show in 1969, before joining one of the land manager's most visible user groups - the Bathurst Agricultural Horticultural and Pastoral Association - in the early 1970s. His contribution to the annual show continued and he eventually became president in 1987. At that time he also became the AH&P ex-officio on the Bathurst Showground Land Manager Board. In 1990, he was appointed as an independent member, in his own right, on the Bathurst Showground Land Manager. Over the next 29 years, Mr McKibbin held the position of treasurer, deputy chairman and in 2010 became chairman, a position he held until his retirement in 2019. The Bathurst Showground has just completed a NSW Government-funded $3.5 million renovation to a number of its historic buildings, addressing a number of safety issues. The Bathurst Showground is one of Australia's oldest rural showgrounds, the site having been used as the site for the Royal Bathurst Show since 1878. Since then the showground has grown beyond the annual show event and is now a prominent part of the Bathurst community events calendar. There is a daily presence of holiday makers camping at the iconic grounds, with harness racing trainers working their horses there. There are also regular events held on site, such as the farmers' markets, which is held monthly.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/e490aceb-3a86-4ac2-880e-50e3f679b41e.jpg/r10_645_4022_2912_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg