The sun's set to shine on motorcycle show's return this weekend

THE weather forecast is looking promising for the return of the Bathurst Street and Custom Motorcycle Show this Saturday. A prediction of mostly sunny and 24 degrees - not too cool and not too hot - will no doubt please organisers, who had to cancel the show last year due to COVID. Run by Brotherhood CMC, assisted by local club Bad Hobos SMC, the show will be held on Russell Street along Kings Parade. IN OTHER NEWS: Held in February for the past 13 years, it attracts riders and enthusiasts from all around the Central West. Spokeswoman Rose Hancock said there will be various categories - including people's choice, best trike/sidecar, best paint and best vintage - for those who want their bike to be part of the competition. Those who want to enter a bike in the judging are asked to turn up on the day with their pride and joy and a $10 entry fee. The show will be free for general admission and there will be stalls and food available as well as live music. It will be held from 10am to 2pm.

