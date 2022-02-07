news, local-news,

A record crowd could be a possibility next month when the reigning NRL premiers Penrith Panthers play Newcastle Knights in Bathurst. Bathurst Regional Council confirmed that a full capacity crowd would be allowed at Carrington Park for the round three match on Saturday, March 26, under the current COVID-19 protocols. Last year's match between Penrith and Manly in May was capped at just under 6,000 due to COVID-19 restrictions, resulting in a sold out crowd of 5,798, which ironically was the lowest attendance at an NRL match in Bathurst. READ MORE: Council has previously estimated the capacity of the city's premier rugby league facility at just over 11,000, with the record attendance for the venue set in 2019 when 10,973 people witnessed Melbourne smash Penrith 32-2 in freezing conditions. The Panthers defeated the Manly Sea Eagles 28-16 at Carrington Park last year after leading 16-6 at half-time. Penrith would ultimately go on to claim the 2021 NRL premiership following a narrow 14-12 victory over rivals South Sydney Rabbitohs. Tickets for next month's NRL match have already gone on sale, available through 123Tix and through BathurstNRL.com.au. Tickets vary from general admission, grandstand and corporate. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

