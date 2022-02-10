Making progress in Bathurst Sportsground transformation

news, local-news,

Work to transform the Sportsground into the leading cricket facility in the region is well underway, but there's still some time before players will return to the crease at the historic venue. The Sportsground was shut during the middle of last year to undergo its first major renovation since its original construction over 100 years ago. With Bathurst Regional Council estimating the venue's practical completion for April this year, the final turf establishment and usability is not expected until early next year. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Bathurst Regional Council director of engineering services Darren Sturgiss detailed the work that has already been done at the Sportsground. "The existing field topsoil has been stripped, asphalt track removed, and subgrade shaped for field construction," he said. "The intermediate sand/loam layer has been finalised, and works to construct the sand layer have commenced. "The wicket table has been constructed, including the subgrade, sand, and wicket soil layers, and is now ready for turfing. "The drainage and irrigation networks have been constructed, including the concrete dish drain and surrounding footpath and adjacent concrete works. "The goal post and site screen footings have been constructed. The majority of the picket fence has been reinstated." There is, however, still a number of projects that require completing. "The field sand layer needs to be fully constructed, and the field and wicket table need to be turfed," Mr Sturgiss said. "The goal posts and site screens need to be installed, as well as the remaining sections of picket fencing and gates. "Site restoration is yet to be completed, and turf establishment will continue after practical completion is achieved. "The contractor will return six months after turf establishment to complete sand slit drainage works." The Sportsground has historically hosted rugby league, cricket and athletics.

