Interest in the newest Inland Sea of Sound addition is starting to pick up pace, with the Regional Songwriting Contest to feature a diverse array of emerging artists from across the Central West. The event, to be held at first-time festival venue Keystone 1889 on Wednesday, February 23, will see 15 artists take the stage to perform their original tunes for an expert panel of judges. The songwriters can perform their own song or, if they aren't a singer or would rather hear their song sung by someone else, invite leading Bathurst LEAP [Local Emerging Artists Program] artists on stage to lend a hand. READ ALSO: Bathurst band Ricky's Breath to release sophomore EP on February 11 Each song will be backed by a Bathurst 'super group' made up of Kris Schubert and Lian Wong [The Safety of Life at Sea], Abby Smith and Sophie Jones [Smith & Jones], James van Cooper and James Vanderhel. Festival director and Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre manager Stephen Champion said the new initiative will provide a unique opportunity for artists who've never had the opportunity to share their original music in front of a larger audience. READ ALSO: Super Bowl festivities to take place at Family Hotel on February 14 "The Regional Songwriting Contest allows us to include a greater range of artists from our region in the festival," Mr Champion said. "The entries represent a range of communities, age groups and musical styles. "It also provides a special opportunity to have these songs backed by a stellar line up of local musicians who will tailor the backing they provide to the feel of the song and the intent of the songwriter." The 15 finalists were chosen from around 30 entries. Two winning songwriters, selected by the professional selection panel and by popular vote on the night, will receive a weekend studio recording package, with other prizes also on offer. Keystone 1889 owner Trish Carr said the venue's thrilled to be involved with the festival for the first time. READ ALSO: Backing Business Forum to be held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre "It's great to see the festival extend to both our venue and The Victoria Bathurst this year, as it's bringing quality live music into the heart of the town," Ms Carr said. "We'll also be hosting the Lachy Doley Group and Andy Baylor on Thursday, February 24, so it gives us an opportunity to welcome new audiences to the venue for live events." Tickets to the Regional Songwriting Contest cost $25 for the show, or $69 for those looking to also enjoy a two-course meal. Dinner will commence from 6pm, with the contest commencing at 7pm. The Victoria Bathurst will also host two events: Eagle and the Wolf on February 24 [$20, $15 for concession] and Marz on February 25 [$30, $20 for concession]. For more, visit www.inlandseaofsound.com.au.

