Bathurst's 'cheap' fuel prices set to rise as parts of NSW face $2 per litre

FUEL prices are already high in Bathurst and, unfortunately, residents are being told to expect further hikes in the coming weeks. With global oil prices surging, and domestic and international supply and demand issues, petrol prices are soaring to some of the highest ever seen in Australia. Prices are close to $2 per litre in some part of the country and, although Bathurst prices aren't expected to rise to that extreme, they are going up. ALSO MAKING NEWS: A NRMA spokesperson said that in the last week alone Bathurst's average price for unleaded fuel has increased by 4.2 cents per litre. On Thursday, the average price was 160.2 cents per litre. "It's very much above average for Bathurst," the spokesperson said. "Although, it is the second-cheapest fuel you can get in NSW right now." Diesel prices are also "extremely high", with the average 168 cents per litre, up 3.5 cents from the previous weeks. "It's not great news for the people of Bathurst. Although it is cheaper in comparison to the rest of the state, that's cold comfort when you're used to paying less for quite a long time," the spokesperson said. Unfortunately, the situation is unlikely to get better anytime soon. The spokesperson said that high octane fuels could verge on $2 per litre, but other varieties shouldn't climb that high. "For regular unleaded, I don't think that's likely for Bathurst and the rest of the Central West," they said. "Statewide, we're hoping that we'll just fall short of $2 for regular unleaded in the coming months, but in Bathurst where prices are generally cheaper, we don't think it'll get that bad, but certainly high octane fuel you could end up paying that much for." With the bleak outlook, it is more important than ever for motorists to shop around for the best price. The spokesperson encouraged people to utilise either the FuelCheck or My NRMA app.

