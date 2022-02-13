news, local-news,

AFTER much deliberation, it has been confirmed that the 2022 Sofala Agriculture and Horticulture Show will go ahead. COVID and committee interest had cast a shadow over the future of the event, but Sofala Show president Dave Murray has confirmed that the show will go on. The one-day event will take place from 8.30am on Sunday, February 27 and planning is well under way. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The momentum is moving forward," Mr Murray said. "It's coming together. We've got the grounds looking great and we'll do a last minute tidy up in a couple of weeks, but it's looking a million dollars. "We're positive. The excuse of COVID is ever-present, but we're putting in place procedures to stay inside the guidelines." The show will feature all of the usual attractions: carnival rides and food, an array of stalls, horse shows and dog shows, as well as some new attractions. Construction on the shed that will house the animal nursery has been completed as of last week and the NSW and ACT Prospectors and Fossickers Association (NAPFA) will be bringing something new to the table. "[NAPFA] are putting on displays and they're running a detecting stand where they'll get the kids involved and see if they can find some treasure," Mr Murray said. "They're going to be a big drawcard, we feel." The SES and local Rural Fire Service (RFS) will both have displays. And if some hot chips or a dagwood dog doesn't appeal, there'll be a roast beef and gravy roll or a barbecued meal courtesy of the Progress Association and Wattle Flat P and C. Anyone interested in being a stallholder is encouraged to get in contact as soon as possible. Mr Murray said he's not expecting as big a turnout as they've had in previous years, but they have to start somewhere. "Hoping for a good turnout and reasonable weather and just a fun family day for everybody," he said. The Blayney Show will follow on Saturday, March 19. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/f76f19be-0591-42b3-843e-8e860e7e9cd3.jpg/r1541_457_4032_1864_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg