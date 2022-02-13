news, local-news,

With 35 years experience in the community services and health sector under her belt, Kairn Florie is poised to bring a diverse resume to her new role as chief executive officer at the Bathurst Seymour Centre. Ms Florie commenced the new role last Monday, succeeding Terisa Ashworth, who had spent the past 16 years in the role. READ ALSO: Long serving Bathurst Showground board of management member David McKibbin honoured Having spent the majority of her six years as a Bathurst resident travelling far and wide for work, Ms Florie said she was looking forward to a role that required firmer grounding in the local community. "This is a service the Bathurst community needs, and I've already seen the pleasure clients get from attending the Seymour Centre and the relationships they've developed with other clients, staff and volunteers," she said. "There's such a positive atmosphere here, the staff are lovely and committed to clients, and there always seems to be fun and inclusive activities happening in the centre." READ ALSO: Bathurst summer holiday tourism figures affected by Omicron variant Ms Florie has previously held senior and executive management roles with charities, not for profits, government and private organisations. providing her with a significant understanding of the community service and health sector through many pairs of eyes. She said the key factors in providing optimum support for aged care and disabled clients and their careers involve accessible and tailored respite options. "Access to allied health professionals is particularly tough in rural and remote areas, and the cost of certain services can prove quite inhibitive, so hopefully we can work towards addressing these shortfalls," she said. "We want to ensure our elderly clients can remain active contributors to the local community, and guide them towards programs that advocate for independent living in the home." Ms Florie said the Bathurst community has the benefit of a strong interagency environment promoting social inclusion among aged care residents. READ ALSO: Shane Jacobson at Bathurst's BizMonth lunch "Aged care and disability service providers are constantly working together to provide fun and inclusive activities for clients who may otherwise feel isolated from the community," she said. In the new role, Ms Florie wants to help expand the Seymour Centre's volunteer base, provide additional support for carers and foster digital literacy programs among elderly people. "It's been hard for clients over the last two years with COVID-19, but we ultimately want to help them feel more connected with the local community, as it can be especially hard for elderly people without the right support network."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/8484777f-63b3-4196-ad69-fd48f2fded8c.JPG/r231_0_4562_2447_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg