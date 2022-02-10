news, local-news,

"IT'S now time to smile again and find something to laugh about." That was the advice from comedian Shane Jacobson, who was the keynote speaker at this year's BizMonth lunch held on Thursday. In addition to his quick wit and ability to put a comedic spin on almost anything, Mr Jacobson and his wife are business owners and understand the sheer strength it took everyone to stay afloat during COVID. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Keystone, The Victoria Bathurst first-time venues for Inland Sea of Sound He was able to combine his sense of humour and personal business experiences to create an entertaining and motivating speech. "[I want to] hopefully put a smile on their dial because isn't it time to do that?" he asked. "But also to look them in the eyes and say well done for staying in business because that's an effort. "If there's any company or business that survived, then, wow, there should be a trophy called 'still in business'." Mr Jacobson likened owning a business during COVID to riding a rollercoaster without being strapped in and holding on for dear life. Businesses have been in a state of turmoil over the past two years and Mr Jacobson said the biggest lesson he's learnt is how vital it is to adapt. "Adapt fast," he said. "It sounds like a weird analogy, but even if you're a firefighter and the flames turn to a flood, then you better turn that pump from blowing water to sucking it." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Neighbours object to function centre plan for site in Perthville He felt it was important to play his part in reminding people to support local. Though not from Bathurst, he enjoys coming to town and has done so many times as he is a serious motorsport enthusiast. "Just about everything I love is here in Bathurst, so if I moved my family here then everything that I love would be here in Bathurst," he said. "I've probably looked at Bathurst on my television as many times as I've looked my beautiful wife in the eyes and that's a lot." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Making progress in Bathurst Sportsground transformation The lunch, at Bathurst Goldfields, was the highlight of the BizMonth calendar. Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said Mr Jacobson was a breath of fresh air and got a "really good response" from the audience. "It was really good, a good attendance - there were 150-odd people there from all cross-sections of the Bathurst community and Bathurst businesses," Cr Taylor said. Cr Taylor thanked the event's major sponsor Commonwealth Bank, support sponsors Verto, ATCO and Bathurst Regional Security, and associate sponsor NBN.

