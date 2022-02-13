news, local-news,

AFTER the event had to be cancelled last year, there was no way people were going to miss the Bathurst Street and Custom Motorcycle Show on Saturday. An enormous crowd turned out for show, which featured a variety of brands and styles of bike, from daily rides to completely custom machines, all lined up in Russell Street. The event is brought to Bathurst by the Brotherhood Christian Motorcycle Club, in partnership with Bad Hobos SMC. Spokesperson Rose Hancock said it was a fantastic event. "It went off like a cracker," she said. "We had a huge crowd there. There was that many bikes that we just couldn't count them. "We had 120 registered for the show, but the ones that just came to have a look, apparently they were all up all the side streets, down in Howick Street. They were just everywhere. There had to be over 1000 bikes there." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Faces at an afternoon of music at O'Connell's Renzaglia Wines The large crowd was attributed to the return of the event after its absence and the desire for people to get out and do things after so much time spent at home in recent months. "I think people have been busting to get out and do things," Ms Hancock said. "This show has grown and grown every year. It was pretty well promoted and had lots of interest on Facebook before the show, but mainly people were busting to get out." In addition to showing off their pride and joy, entrants had their bikes judged. The motorcycle show has been an event on the calendar for more than a decade. While this was the last year of the contract with Bathurst Regional Council, the show organisers are keen to do it all again next year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/1826a24a-852e-46fd-86f2-251a4fe12d97.jpg/r0_302_5472_3394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg