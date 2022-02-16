community,

It may be one of the oldest buildings in Bathurst but this historic mansion built in 1878 has been given a fresh lease on life and locals are invited to check it out at the Logan Brae open day on Sunday March 13. Described as 'Bathurst's hidden treasure', Logan Brae is nestled between Busby Street and Prospect Street on St Joseph's Mount in South Bathurst and is the newest wedding/functions venue in town. Operations manager Rebecca Mathie said the open day will be a great opportunity for locals to see what Logan Brae has to offer, given the property has been closed off to the community for quite some time. READ MORE: Brae's new day: big plans for a South Bathurst landmark The event will also showcase a range of local businesses in the wedding industry, from photographers and videographers to celebrants and stylists. "They're just local businesses that do weddings and functions that people could access if they're booking a wedding," Ms Mathie said. "It's a meet and greet so people aren't just seeing services online; they can come and meet them, get to know them as an individual and see what value they can add to their day. ALSO MAKING NEWS: One way using Buy Local Gift Cards could be made easier "We're just encouraging everybody to come in and see what Logan Brae has to offer. "We just want to give people another option to get married locally." Logan Brae features an intimate chapel built in 1916, the beautifully preserved heritage mansion built in 1878 and stunning Victorian gardens. In addition to catering for weddings, the hidden oasis can also host christenings, funerals and other functions, with Ms Mathie encouraging locals to attend the open day regardless of whether they're planning a wedding or not. ALSO MAKING NEWS: 'You feel helpless': Nurses in Bathurst are struggling to manage workload The event will have complimentary wine and cake tasting, live music from local performers Erin Cobcroft and Izzy, fully-styled indoor and outdoor spaces, lucky door prizes, discounts for those who attend and more. The local businesses and people who will be featured at the open day include: The open day will run from 12:00pm to 3:00pm and is free to attend, however locals are asked to reserve a ticket online for catering purposes. Logan Brae offers a range of packages to accommodate for all needs and budgets. For more information about the open day visit the Logan Brae website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/03baefe9-ab78-4728-8e96-55e6dc7e6ff1.JPG/r0_323_6000_3713_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg