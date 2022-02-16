news, local-news,

People from around NSW and interstate visited Bathurst on Wednesday as part of the Golden West Rail Tour with Vintage Rail Journeys. During their stop-off in town, many wandered down to the Bathurst Rail Museum to really immerse themselves in the railway experience. Museum coordinator Ben O'Regan said Vintage Rail Journeys is a great way to bring people to the region who may otherwise not think to visit Bathurst. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It's a nice substitute for offshore cruising and it is actually literally the same concept," Mr O'Regan said. "You unpack your bag in your room, sleep on the train, stop at locations over night and you get to see the local areas out in rural and regional NSW. "It's a great concept." Vintage Rail Journeys director Simon Mitchell said travelling by train is a great way to absorb what the countryside has to offer, and stopping at Bathurst really adds to the experience. Mr Mitchell said aside from the Rail Museum, the main attractions passengers enjoy during their stop-off in Bathurst is a trip out to Mayfield Garden and visiting Abercrombie House. Dungog residents William and Margaret Flannery are among the large group travelling with Vintage Rail Journeys and they couldn't be happier with the experience. "It's been brilliant, it's so rare to travel the countryside by train," Mr Flannery said. The Golden West Rail Tour is one of a few offered by Vintage Rail Journeys, the others include the Riverina Rail Tour and North Coast Rail Tour. More Golden West Rail Tours are scheduled to stop in Bathurst during March, April, September, October and November this year.

