Build it and they will come. Local commercial building company Hines Constructions Pty Ltd has taken home five awards following the Master Builders Association (MBA) Western Regions Awards ceremony on Friday February 11. Hines Constructions Pty Ltd managing director David Hines said winning the awards is a testament to the whole team given the circumstances over the past two years. "I think it's just recognition of a lot of hard work by our whole team," Mr Hines said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I think it's been quite taxing on everyone, particularly the site guys because we've had to keep things going right through. "We avoided a shut down but obviously there were lots of procedures we had in place that were quite restrictive and the way our team adapted to those restrictions was really pleasing." The five awards secured by the company were; Medium Density Five or More Dwellings, Commercial Projects - $6 million to $9 million, Best use of Concrete, Health and Safety Awards - Commercial, and employee James Gordon was named the 2021 Apprentice of the Year. Mr Hines said he was most pleased about securing the best commercial project between $6 million and $9 million award. This was for the company's construction of the Corowa Aquatic Centre. "It's definitely a team award, it's not an individual award, as it's recognition for a lot of hard work," Mr Hines said. "Starting from when we estimate a project, to the project management, through to when it's complete. "Obviously you need a really good team to undertake and complete a job like that." Mr Hines also credited James Gordon on winning the Apprentice of the Year award and said it's not only excellent for Mr Gordon but also everyone who has guided and mentored him along the way. Hines Constructions Pty Ltd will now make the trip to Sydney on Saturday for the MBA Excellence in State Awards. The company has been part of the MBA for around 30 years and Mr Hines said being named Builder of the Year for the Western region three years ago was the most prestigious award they've received. Hines Constructions Pty Ltd undertakes commercial jobs all around the Central West region, completing projects involving works on major sporting facilities, education facilities and retail buildings. Mr Hines said he is pleased with how well his team and their families coped during COVID and he is looking forward to hopefully having more to celebrate after the state awards this weekend.

