Denison College Kelso High Campus will trial a significant change to their student leadership team for 2022, with Year 11 students to be incorporated for the first time. The captains have been chosen as normal, with Year 12 students Amy Parker and Jared Bignall [school captains], and Loukia Robson and Thomas Henderson [vice-captains] to lead the leadership team. READ ALSO: Denison College recognises 2021 High Achievers across both campuses But Kelso High Campus principal Michael Sloan said the school is moving towards a structure where leadership activities will be carried out more prominently by Year 11 students. "This is a transition year for our leadership team, with this year's captains the last to have been elected via the traditional school voting system," Mr Sloan said. READ ALSO: Calls to revive Bathurst's Young Citizen of the Year award "Starting from next year, our captains and vice-captains will be elected out of the current Year 11 students in our leadership team." Mr Sloan said the new system is designed to ease pressure on Year 12 students needing to balance leadership activities with HSC commitments. READ ALSO: Vintage Rail Journeys brings travellers to Bathurst with Golden West Rail Tour "There's less pressure on Year 11 students to carry out these activities, and we want to ensure our Year 12 students are solely focused on their HSC studies, and that we have ideal captains with student leadership experience," he said.

