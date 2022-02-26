news, local-news,

The St Stephen's Anglican Church has reached a significant milestone and locals are encouraged to join the congregation in celebrating the history of the church. Nestled in Fitzgeralds Valley between Bathurst and Blayney, St Stephen's will be celebrating the sesquicentenary of its first service on Sunday, March 13. Congregation member Lyn Haley said the church is still in very similar condition to what it was 150 years ago and she encourages locals to attend the celebration and enjoy the beauty of the church. "Imagine attending a church service in a building which remains basically the same as it was when the district's pioneers worshipped there for the first time in 1871," she said. "A church without electric light, power points and electronic presentations. "No such place, you might say. Well there is." Ms Haley and the other congregation members have been working hard to plan a fun day for all who attend. The 150-year service will commence at 2pm with an afternoon tea to follow. There will be an organ recital after the service and guests will have the chance to explore the historic cemetery and catch up with old friends. The church will also hold a raffle with local produce up for grabs, and a booklet outlining the history of the St Stephen's Anglican Church will be provided. Ms Haley encourages anyone with memorabilia related to the church or Fitzgeralds Valley to bring it along for the occasion. Due to COVID, there will be a restricted number of people seated in the church, with the remainder of guests able to enjoy the service from the marquees outside. The service will be led by the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese in Bathurst, Mark Calder. Though the church has received some financial assistance from Bathurst Regional Council for the event, those attending will be asked for a small fee to help cover costs. RSVP by March 1 by contacting Ms Haley at lynhaley@bigpond.com.

