Bathurst Fun Fair proves another entertaining hit with locals

What started as a COVID-safe event to fill the void caused by the cancellation of larger agricultural shows is now turning into a popular local pastime, with the Bathurst Fun Fair enjoying another successful staging. Although tickets were limited due to COVID restrictions, four hours of unlimited rides, replete food and drink options and an impressive fireworks display on Saturday night was enough impetus for members of the community to snap them up. READ ALSO: Bathurst Regional Art Gallery to pair wine tasting with exhibition Event manager Jade Evans said visitation over the weekend continued what has been a positive reception for the Fun Fair in Bathurst since it was first held in 2020. "We sold out both days, and it goes to show the event is always well received in Bathurst," Ms Evans said. "Bathurst was one of the first town we staged one of these events at, and we're chuffed that it has become such a successful brand during COVID times." READ ALSO: Bathurst Regional Positive Ageing Committee is coming together As was the case with the Orange event earlier in the month, Ms Evans said the NSW Discover vouchers proved popular with visitors, with a $25 leg-up on the entry fee providing welcome savings. "A lot of people took advantage of the vouchers, which has been a welcome state government initiative helping entertainment operators find their feet again," she said. "The fireworks on Saturday night also proved popular, which is a testament to the fact we have some of the guys who are involved in the Sydney fireworks for New Year's Eve each year." Ms Evans said the fair plays a big role in supporting small business, with local involvement in every host town. "We hire a lot of people locally and these events always provide a welcome boost to the local economy," she said. READ ALSO: Leanne Hamilton named best bridal designer in the country With COVID restrictions starting to ease further and many pundits stating the pandemic is shifting to an endemic phase, Ms Evans said organisers are already considering additional attractions for next year. "COVID does limit a lot of attractions we can bring to the fair, but if there's less restrictions next time around, it'll certainly encourage us to reassess the event," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/575ac30d-6bcf-451e-bb48-2f34a08fefb8.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg