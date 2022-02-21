news, local-news,

DESPITE wild weather lashing the city overnight Sunday and Monday morning, the SES received just two calls outs for help. Communications Officer with Bathurst SES, David Rankine, said they were called about a fallen tree and a leaking skylight. "Despite the weather, we didn't really have many calls for help," he said. "We had a call for help regarding a leaking skylight and we had a crew out late tarping that. We also got a call about a tree down outside Abercrombie House which was dealt with quickly by nearby residents, our crews were called off," he said. Mr Rankine said over the course of the last few months the city has had so many of these rain events, that it appears people are heeding the warnings. "I think it's quite positive, people are taking our advice and cleaning out their gutters and tying down lose items. MAKING NEWS: "So it's great for us that people are really listening to our warnings." The first of the two storms with hail and heavy rains to hit Bathurst came at around 11pm on Sunday night. It was followed by a second storm at around 2.30am on Monday, which was the more intense of the two. In total up to 30mm of rain fell during the two storms. Mr Rankin said in Stanley Street, the rain gauge measured 28mm in the 24 hours up until 9am Monday, while the airport and Rock Forest gauges took 26mm and 30mm respectively. While the rain fell heavily in Bathurst, Mr Rankine said the storm was localised with areas south of Bathurst hardly getting any rain. Georges Plains got 2.2mm, Tarana 5mm and Oberon just 1.2mm "It was a really narrow band which just went through Bathurst. South of Bathurst got next to nothing," he said. Other areas were also lashed by the storm, rainfalls were very similar in Orange, with Mount Canobolas getting 38mm of rain and 30mm in the city itself. Cowra was badly affected by the storm with Cowra SES getting 21 call outs for assistance. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/41d800a7-6f14-4d5b-b59d-40fd681efc1c_rotated_180.jpeg/r0_382_4032_2660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg