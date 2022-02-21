news, local-news,

BATHURST'S petrol prices have risen, but are still considered among the state's most affordable. As of Monday, Bathurst's average price for unleaded was 173.1 cents per litre, making it the third best average price in the state out of the major areas monitored by the NRMA. It was beaten only by Gunnedah, which had an average of 161.5 cents per litre, and Orange, where the average was 172 cents per litre. Bathurst's average price has risen 13 cents since February 10. A NRMA spokesperson said that global conditions affecting fuel have not eased, causing prices to rise. "Prices are still remaining high throughout NSW. We haven't seen any reduction in prices from where they were at last week," they said. "The earlier justifications for that still stand. We're still seeing higher than average demand globally and an extremely high wholesale price at the terminal gate for petrol in NSW. "We're waiting to see updated figures from OPEC, the global petroleum organisation, to see how they are going to address the supply shortages in the near future, especially given the ongoing tensions in Ukraine, which could reduce oil supplies even further." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Wild storms hit Bathurst overnight with up to 30mm of rain falling With all those factors still at play, there are no signs of prices dropping in regional NSW anytime soon. The best that can be hoped for is that they will stabilise. "We're hoping that over the course of the next week maybe retailers will try to stablilise their prices, but given the demand is still going to remain high, we're not overly optimistic for seeing any sharp reductions," the NRMA spokesperson said. "It's only going to be within a couple of cents." As of Monday afternoon, the best price available for unleaded fuel in Bathurst was at the unmanned United on the corner of Durham and William streets. Its price was 164.9 cents per litre, four cents cheaper than its closest competitor, the Kelso 7-Eleven. The United also had the best prices for diesel (169.9) and e10 (162.9).

