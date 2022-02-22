Symbiosis enjoys maiden win at Kennerson Park

sport, local-sport,

Orange trainer Bob Littlefield found success at Kennerson Park on Monday afternoon, when Symbiosis ($4.20) broke through for his first win. The one-year-old dog lined up in box eight for the opening race of the meeting, competing across 450 metres. Symbiosis jumped well and hit the front in the third section, eventually pulling away for a good win - the dog's maiden - to finish ahead of Draco ($9) and favourite Nangar Bolt ($2.30) in second and third respectively. READ MORE: Symbiosis owner Al Campbell was on hand to witness the win at Bathurst, saying it was a great result. "We've been getting places and getting close every race. He's been running really well," he said. "We've been around the tracks. We went down to Wentworth Park and down to Goulburn, so he's been getting laps in. We also went up to Grafton. Campbell explained that Symbiosis comes from a strong litter, sharing the same mother as Littlefield's Widgee Woman, who came fourth. "He came out of a very strong litter. There's a lot of them that have shown form out of his litter and his sister was out of it to, coming fourth," he said. "He'll keep going in training and we're obviously looking at the longer tracks now. That's where we want to head with him." Littlefield would enjoy a second win at the Bathurst track, as Entrancing ($41) defied his massive outside odds to claim victory in the sixth race (520 metres) of the meeting.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/e222b640-cb28-4f38-bad1-289b5426c98d.jpg/r301_358_3694_2275_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg