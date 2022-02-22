community,

WAVE Learning will bring its first aid training to Bathurst this weekend and has encouraged people to sign up for the day. The registered training organisation is based in Campbelltown, where it runs public courses six days a week. It also visits Wollondilly once a month. Managing director Margaret Chivers said the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the decision to take the course to regional NSW. Wave has already visited Berry, Cowra, Dubbo, Gunnedah, Nowra, Scone, Springwood and Mudgee. It will be in Lithgow on Friday and then it's Bathurst's turn. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The course will be conducted at Bathurst RSL Club on Saturday, starting from 8.30am. It is suitable for people who have never done first aid training before and those who need a refresh. "For people whose current first aid certificate has expired, or for those training for the first time, they'll need to complete an online theory component following Saturday's practical day," Ms Chivers said. "They will have two weeks in which to complete this. "For those people who have a current first aid certificate, and are just reaccrediting, they will just need to complete the practical day." Saturday's session will run through to 1.30pm. Anyone who is attending on Saturday for the full first aid course will, if successful, receive four separate statements of attainment. These are: HLTAID009 Provide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation; HLTAID010 Provide basic emergency life support; HLTAID011 Provide First Aid; HLTAID012 Provide First Aid in an education and care setting. Places for the training course are limited. Ms Chivers said people had until close of business on Friday to register. "If anyone would like to join us on Saturday at the Bathurst RSL they'll be made very welcome. Enrolment is super easy. It's a five-minute process over the phone," she said. "We need to know exactly who, and how many people, we're training on Saturday in Bathurst so we don't over subscribe the class." To register or find out more information, call 1300 553 774. Wave's full first aid course costs $170. For anyone who just needs to reaccredit, it's $150, while the standalone cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is only $85. TAFE, university and high school students attract a special discounted fee. "We're happy to train high school students from Year 7 up as long as they have the upper body strength to complete the compressions on the manikins," Ms Chivers said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/3b8780b1-ddc9-4ed1-9b0f-6ac7fa071135.jpeg/r0_71_2000_1201_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg