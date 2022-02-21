news, local-news,

Starting from Tuesday, a local wellness centre dedicated to helping residents maintain a healthy mind, body and soul will be running meditation and mindfulness sessions twice weekly for people needing to destress and declutter. Zenzali will host the sessions on Tuesday mornings from 11am to 12.30pm and on Thursday evenings from 6pm to 7.30pm out of the centre's brand new premises at 1/137 George Street. READ ALSO: Bathurst's 'Littlebourne' property adds disused church to redevelopment Owner Tammie Bowden said the session times have been determined to give leeway to individuals in the local community who may need to work around other commitments. "The first entry point for holistic wellness [mind, body and soul] is meditation, so these sessions will encourage participants to practice their mindfulness skills and manage any stress," Ms Bowden said. "With so much stress in the world at the moment, we want to provide an outlet for people to zone out and focus on their own mental and spiritual wellbeing." READ ALSO: Jess Jennings won't contest seat of Calare at 2022 federal election Ms Bowden said holistic medicine places significant focus on allowing the body to fix itself. "We'd never advise people against taking medication, but sometimes it can be a fix-all approach, and we want to advocate that medicine extends beyond what you find on the pharmacy shelf," she said. "But with that said, we don't touch upon what clients are seeing doctors about; these sessions are purely about encouraging a healthy mindset. "We work with people's energies, because pent-up emotions from trauma or past and present events can cause an energy blockage in your body, which can manifest into physical and mental illnesses, so we're all about releasing those blockages." READ ALSO: Bathurst Fun Fair proves another entertaining hit with locals Ms Bowden said the sessions have already generated plenty of interest from the local community. "We're hoping once more people start to attend these sessions, greater awareness will build around the value of holistic medicine," she said. "There will also be a retreat in early April to help middle-aged ladies [and gentlemen] rediscover their passion and purpose in life, especially those who have just become empty-nesters." For more information, visit the Zenzali Facebook page.

