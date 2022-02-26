news, local-news,

Musicians and publicans are set to come together at The Family Hotel next Sunday for a live music benefit and fundraiser to support local musician Kerry Hodge as he battles cancer. Mr Hodge, a multi-award winning singer-songwriter of the country music genre, has been battling kidney cancer for the past 14 months, which has since spread to his liver, lungs, bones, back and spine, and was recently taken off immunotherapy. READ ALSO: The Farmers Arms to host first heavy metal gig in Bathurst since 2017 The cancer has rendered Mr Hodge, who has busked on the streets of Bathurst balancing a skateboard on his head, unable to perform. Family Hotel events manager Cletis Carr said as Hodge is now unable to work, his muso friends are rallying to stage a fundraiser to help with his bills. "We're holding 'Kerryfest' on Sunday, March 6 to honour our good mate Kerry with a benefit gig featuring a host of music performers," Mr Carr said. READ ALSO: Bathurst author David Stanley launches final book in Ironbark Creek series "The event will be headlined by popular local band The Mud Monkeys, and there will also be children's games, a barbecue and raffle prizes." Mr Hodge has been regular on the music scene from Tamworth to Nashville over the years, and is best known for his solo performances and as a member of The Hodge Family. READ ALSO: Bathurst actors feature in Crime Investigation Australia 'Kerryfest' will take place on March 6 at 2pm. To donate prizes, contact 0434309645. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

