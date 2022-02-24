news, local-news,

It's been quite a while between drinks for live heavy metal music in Bathurst, and no, it hasn't solely been due to COVID-19. Not since 2017 has there been a metal-oriented gig held in Bathurst, and as far as original metal music is concerned, one would have to go back to the old CWA gigs of the early 2010s to remember the last time intense mosh pits were a thing locally. But three acts from around the region are about to give diehard Bathurst metalheads something long overdue; an evening of extreme riffs, intense vocals and slam-dancing mayhem. On April 30, the Farmers Arms will play host to Blue Mountains prog trio Red Bee, who will be accompanied by Orange sludgened slam tyrants Terra Mortem and enigmatic Dubbo act Whisperhead. For Terra Mortem guitarist and event organiser Josh Lear, it's an amazing privilege to be able to bring live metal music back to Bathurst after an extended absence. "Live metal music has fizzled out a bit across the region over the past few years, but we want to help bring it back in a big way this year," Lear said. "When I was first starting to listen to metal, there was heaps of gigs coming through Bathurst, then it just died; something needs to happen out this way." Lear's description of Terra Mortem's sound is pretty straightforward. "We're a pretty filthy band," he said. "Our sound adopts a 'no holds barred' approach, and we essentially take the piss out of everything." Terra Mortem last performed in the Central West a bit over two years ago, but has since gigged in Brisbane and Sydney. Lear said he's looking forward to the event bringing heavy metal fans in Bathurst out of the woodwork. "The Farmers will be a sick venue, and it'll be good to hear what the other bands have to offer," he said. "We'd like to make this a regular thing, as there's certainly an appetite for the heavier side of music out this way." Whisperhead's Nolan Furnell is equally excited, with the gig to be the band's first public show. "You can already tell from the response online that so many are excited a metal show's coming to Bathurst," Furnell said. "It'll be a chance to connect with new fans and other bands, and you always want to perform for an audience who appreciates the genre of music you identify with." The gig will take place on Saturday, April 30, with entry to be free of charge and music to start around 8.45pm. However, the event is strictly limited to people over the age of 18. For more information, visit the Devoured Flesh Entertainment Facebook page.

